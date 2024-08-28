Forget Austria

It’s time for the Yamaha to leave behind the final weekend of the season in Austria, where the Japanese manufacturer left the Red Bull Ring with no points scored by either rider and with the heavy-handed commentary by Fabio Quartararo, who had described the Austrian weekend as “disastrous”.

Quartararo more confident, but..

Now, for the 2021 champion, the new challenge presents itself Aragon GPa circuit that saw Yamaha triumph on two consecutive occasions in the 2014-2015 two-year period, in both cases with Jorge Lorenzo. After the tests carried out in Misano, the main mission for the ‘Diablo’ is to improve his position in the general classification, which now sees him in 14th place, six points behind Miguel Oliveira. However, the #21 has nevertheless indicated some difficulties that may arise: “We had the opportunity to try some new things in the private test at Misano – explained the Frenchman – During the test we noticed that the new elements give us a little improvement. This weekend we will have another chance to try them, but this time in a racing context. Aragon usually it’s not an easy circuit for mebut I’m curious to see if the new asphalt will help us.”

The advantage of the new asphalt

Home race for Alex Rins. Back in Austria from injury, the Spaniard was unable to complete the Sprint Race due to technical problems, finishing only 16th on Sunday. Winner at Aragon in 2020 on the Suzuki, the #42 is more confident: “Despite the rain, we made good use of the private test at Misano – he commented – I liked some of the new thingsso we brought them to Aragon and we are going to this GP with a positive mentality. I like the Aragon track, I have done well on this circuit in the past. Now that the track has been resurfaced, it is hopes to improve grip levelswhich could be to our advantage.”