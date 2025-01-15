This Tuesday, Valeri, identified as the key figure in the breakup between Álvaro Muñoz Escassi and María José Suárez, offered her version of the events in Not even if we werethis being his first appearance on a television set. During her intervention, the young woman shared her story with the rider, who had previously accused her of extortion in an interview given to Friday!

Bluntly, Valeri stated: “He knew perfectly well that it was scort“, in reference to the beginning of their interaction. According to his story, the communication between the two began the night before the meeting: “I was talking to him at 10 at night. When I woke up in the morning, I had messages from him […] I told him that I was not in Madrid, that I was in Valladolid. He said to me: ‘But are you coming?’ And I told him: ‘If you send me money, I’ll go right now, pick up and buy the first ticket.“.

To complete the trip, he assured that Muñoz Escassi sent him 80 euros. During their journey, Valeri stressed that they did not discuss rates, although has reiterated he was fully aware of his profession. “During the course we didn’t talk about price, but I knew perfectly well that I was scort“. He added that, in his attempts to address this issue, Escassi did not allow room for dialogue: “I was going to talk to him about it and he wouldn’t let me talk because he just wanted it to arrive.”

Already at the Sevillian’s lodging, the protagonist describes an initially cordial atmosphere: “I arrived at his house and he was super friendly, he took great care of me.” […] The guy was spectacular at the time.” According to his testimony, They spent “seven or eight hours together”a time in which they maintained intimate relationships.

Valeri has also narrated the most tense moment during his stay, when María José Suárez contacted Escassi: “María José called him […] When she called, I had to be silent, I turned down the music and that.” In a particularly compromising episode, he commented how Suárez made a video call around three in the afternoon, surprising Escassi at his home: “He didn’t realize it was a video call, but I did realize […] “He opens the window so you can hear the cars.”

Furthermore, he added that, while he was trying to warn him with gestures, the rider remained oblivious to the situation: “I made signs to him from behind and he didn’t fall, I didn’t know what I was saying […] Then María José tells him: ‘You’re on a video call and you’re at home’ and he picks up and hangs up on her.”





After this incident, according to Valeri’s version, Escassi went into a state of agitation: “He gets super nervous, he starts taking his things. I hadn’t even taken my wallet, my card or anything.” Faced with despair, Valeri chose to request only the amount to return: “I saw him so nervous that I told him to just give me the transportation and then we would arrange the rest.” However, he maintains that the rider still owes him a significant amount: “He owes me 1,500 euros, 200 euros per hour.”

Subsequently, he revealed that Escassi He gave him 20 euros to travel to Chamartín and, at 5:00 p.m., he made a new bizzum to return to Valladolid.





Finally, Valeri explained that decided to speak directly with María José Suárez to alert her of the situation because he did not receive the agreed money. According to her, she wrote an initial message in which she said: “Hello, the person you are with is not who you think.” Not obtaining credibility, he resorted to the mishap of the video call to back up his words: “He (María José Suárez) only told me to send him my WhatsApp.” As has been known, after Suárez spoke with the interviewee, he decided to break off their relationship.