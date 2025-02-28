Four key paths to explore Mount Xiabre in Vilagarcía: its duration and tour

Mount Xiabre, located in Vilagarcía de Aruous, is a natural paradise that attracts hikers of all ages. With its varied topography and impressive landscapes, this mountain offers a wide range of ideal trails for nature lovers.

From accessible routes for beginners to challenging tours for the most experienced, Each path on Mount Xiabre It allows to discover the majesty of the Galician environment, between lush forests, mountain landscapes and panoramic views on the Ría de Aruous.

This corner of Galicia not only stands out for its biodiversity, but also for its easy access from the center of Vilagarcía, which makes it a perfect place to make a hiking escape.

The variety of routes offered by the mountain makes it an ideal destination for both those who seek relaxation and contact with nature, and for those who want a physical challenge.

Mount Xiabre Route

With a length of 8.6 kilometers and a duration of less than seven hours of travel, the path of Mount Xiabre is one of the most complete and emblematic routes in the area. This circular circuit, which begins and ends in the town of Vilagarcía, offers a hiking experience that allows you to enjoy a wide variety of landscapes.

Along the route, the walkers enter dense forests of pine and eucalyptus and gradually ascend to the top of the mountain, from where you can enjoy a unique panoramic view.

With a maximum altitude of 297 meters, the route presents an accumulated slope of 234 meters, which makes it an option of medium difficulty. The effort made during the tour is rewarded by the impressive views it offers at all times: the Ría de AruSo to one side and the green Galician landscape to the other.

In addition, in the most clear days, it is possible to see the island of Cortada, a small natural paradise in the middle of the estuary. This route is ideal for those looking for a challenging but accessible walk, in which both landscape and direct contact with nature can be enjoyed.





Xiabre Cross Route

For those who prefer a shorter but equally fascinating route, the Route of the Cross of Xiabre is the perfect option. With just 3.6 kilometers away and 3 hours, this path offers an accessible alternative without giving up the beauty that characterizes the mountain.

The path, which amounts to the well -known Cruz de Xiabre, is characterized by its low level of difficulty, which makes it an excellent option for less experienced walkers or for those who have a short time but want to enjoy nature.

The climax of this route is, without a doubt, the Cross of Xiabre, a metal structure located on the top that offers spectacular views of the surroundings. From there, hikers can enjoy an incomparable panorama that covers the sea, the valley and the mountains that surround the area.

Bamio viewpoint route

Another of the recommended routes on Mount Xiabre is that of the Bamio viewpoint, which stands out for its ease and the impressive views it offers. With only 1.5 kilometers and an hour of travel, this path is perfect for those who have little time to complete the route.





Throughout the route, the walkers enter a quiet and serene environment, surrounded by native vegetation that creates a perfect atmosphere to disconnect from the daily hustle.

The end of the tour leads to a viewpoint from which you can see panoramic views on the Ría de Arousa, the port of Vilagarcía and the Galician coast.

Although the route is brief, its beauty lies in the contrast between the proximity of the estuary and the majesty of the mountains. This path is ideal for a short walk that allows you to enjoy the outdoors without having to face a route too demanding.





Fontefría Route – Reservoir of with

For hikers looking for a more relaxed but equally rewarding tour, the Fontefría route is an excellent option. With 2.4 kilometers of travel and two hours, this route allows you to discover one of the most picturesque areas of Mount Xiabre. The path starts from the recreational area of ​​Fontefría, a natural environment that invites tranquility, and continues to the river reservoir with.

Along the way, hikers find several waterfalls and small streams that make this path a unique sensory experience.

The beauty of this route lies in the combination of natural elements: water, rocks, and lush vegetation that characterizes Mount Xiabre. At the end of the tour, walkers can enjoy a relaxing atmosphere next to the reservoir, where peace and serenity reign.

This route is ideal for those looking for a quiet walk surrounded by nature, in which the sound of water and the song of the birds become the protagonists.