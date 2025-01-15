sevilla fc
The Police took a statement from the Sevilla center-back for an alleged crime of rigging in sports bets with the yellow cards they showed him
Enrique Jesús Salas Valiente, known in football as Kike Salas (Morón de la Frontera, Spain, April 23, 2002), faces the most complicated match of his sporting career, which could also end it. The National Police appeared in the City…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Kike #Salas #penultimate #mess #crazy #Sevilla
Leave a Reply