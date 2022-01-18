Over the past few days Valentina Ferragni celebrated his birthday. On December 29, 2021, the famous influencer turned 29. On the occasion of the event, many greetings were received from friends and relatives. In particular Chiara Ferragni has decided to publish some photo on social networks belonging to the past. Here is his sweet dedication.

The December 29, 2021, the younger sister of the Ferragni has blown out 29 candles. Among friends, relatives and fans, there were many people who did not miss the opportunity to wish her birthday. In particular, one dedication special came from Chiara Ferragni. Here are the photos published on social media by the note infleuncer.

Without a shadow of a doubt, there is a special bond which unites the Ferragni sisters. Chiara, Valentina and Francesca never lose theoccasion to show on social networks theaffection that they nourish between them.

On the day of birthday of Valentina, these were the desserts words by Chiara Ferragni towards his own younger sister:

I wish the happiest of birthdays to the sweetest little sister. Which is now a grown woman who makes me proud every day. Words cannot describe how much I love you Vale.

In the post of Fedez’s wife you can also see a series of photos which portray the two sisters from when they were little girls until now. In fact, in the last Images we can observe Valentina in the company of her two nephews: Leone and Vittoria Lucia Ferragni. However, wishes could not be missing also from the other elder sister Francesca Ferragni.

Valentina Ferragni will become aunt for the third time

Over the last few days, the latter has decided to announce her first pregnancy on social media. She herself stated it on her own Instagram profile in which he explained that he was at the fourteenth week of gestation. This is news that made the whole Ferragni family happy, especially Valentina who received a beautiful one gift right on his birthday.