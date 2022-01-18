The Council, in a secret session, did not decide to impose any punishment on the other representatives participating in the fight.

The Rapporteur of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, Ghazi Al-Thneibat, said that “MP Hassan Al-Riyati is the only one who committed grave mistakes in the incident of the fight under the dome of Parliament.”“.

Al Dhunaibat added to TV The kingdom governmentAl-Riyati retracted, in his testimony before the committee, about accusing one of the representatives of “insulting the divine,” noting that “Al-Riyati requested the testimony of 4 MPs, all of whom testified against him.”“.

He continued: “We relied on the facts and witnesses, and we listened to the full witnesses, the complainants and the defendants, and we drew conclusions that comforted the conscience of the committee and agreed to its recommendations unanimously.