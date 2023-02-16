It is not for new that today the video game of Hogwarts Legacy is a complete success, that is because users have at their disposal that magical world that they always dreamed of exploring. And now, it has been revealed that many of its characters have won the hearts of the players, both the students themselves and also the teachers.

One of the teachers who has won the hearts of the players the most is Mirabelle Garlickwho teaches the subject of herbology at the school of Magic and Sorcery where the most famous magician would study. In fact, in networks like TikTok Many videos have been made of the character, praising both her intelligence and the beauty she exudes in class.

This is the character description:

Born in London, Professor Garlick grew up in a household full of Muggles and never felt at home until she began studying at Hogwarts. She says that it was at the famed wizarding school that she was finally able to blossom and discover her extraordinary affinity for magical plants. Her cheerful attitude and flowery language seduces her colleagues and students alike, causing many to worry if she will one day leave. However, Mirabel Garlick would never abandon her students. Even if the right witch shows up, she’s just going to have to love Hogwarts as much as Mirabel does.

All that means, that Mirabelle I wouldn’t necessarily be interested in boys, but in women.

Remember that the game is available in PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: It would not be surprising if there are more characters that win the hearts of the people, whether they are students or even characters that do not inhabit the school as it is. Without a doubt, the game has been a success in many areas.