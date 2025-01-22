The Valencian businessmen have personally presented to the second vice president and minister of Labor and Social Economy, Yolanda Díazthe existing discomfort due to delays in state aid and compensation from the Insurance Compensation Consortium to be able to deal with the damage caused by the floods almost three months ago.

In a meeting with the president of the Business Confederation of the Valencian Community (CEV), Salvador Navarro, and representatives of the companies and associations integrated into the CEV, in which special attention has been paid to the measures to alleviate the damage caused by the DANA in the province of Valencia.

As reported by the employers’ association, Navarro has reproached the vice president for different Administrations “are not acting with speed, empathy and coordination what is expected when there is a catastrophe of this type.” According to the president of CEV, “in Valencia the first help came from the private sector.”

Representatives of the economic fabric affected by DANA have once again insisted on the need for more public funds from the central government. The businessmen stressed that “the low percentage of direct aid and the slowness in resolving files by the Insurance Compensation Consortium is limiting the decision-making capacity of companies.”

Shield of the Erte until 2026

Along these lines, the employers proposed to the Minister of Labor that the period allowed for the Erte DANA is extended due to force majeure until December 31, 2025 and that during these months the regime of exemptions from the business contribution to social security and the current unemployment benefit is maintained. The decree approved by the Government of Pedro Sánchez established that these files could be valid from the date of the DANA, October 29, until the end of the month of February.

The president of the CEV has conveyed to the vice president the demand that companies affected by DANA be supported “for as long as necessary” and that some of the measures initially included be improved.

Reduction of working hours

National problems were also addressed at the meeting, such as reducing working hours. The CEV has recalled that working time, and the working day is part of it, is a matter reserved for bipartite social dialogue.

In addition, he defends that to advance a possible agreement it should be taken into account that it does not affect what is agreed on this matter by the current collective agreements and that there is a convergence period of between 3 and 5 years to reach the legal limit of working hours. depending on the situation of each sector.

It also urges that it have a neutral effect on labor costs through contribution bonuses and tax aid, mainly for SMEs, and, especially, support for companies affected in the province of Valencia by DANA.