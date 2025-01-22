An incendiary speech causes euphoria and pain in a completely frozen city
The opening ceremony of the new “golden age” of America, enthusiastically proclaimed by a triumphant and redeemed Donald Trump, was marked by moments of obvious discomfort, both physical and moral.
According to the new president, his wife, Melania, suffered a lot in heels…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Trumps #big #show #returns #Washington
Leave a Reply