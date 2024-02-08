Meloni and the endorsement from the New York Times: “He has silenced any talk of leaving the euro”

Giorgia Meloni was celebrated by New York Times. For the most important newspaper in the world there is no doubt about his ascent. The American newspaper praises her for various aspects of her line politics and the de facto appointment the balance in Europe. “In many ways – according to what the NYT claims – Meloni it put the European establishment at ease. She has shown herself to be very determined on the issue of Ukraine, she has aligned herself with the United States and the Born and withdrew Italy from China's vast economic expansion plan in Europe. He has toned down his vitriolic anti-EU attitudes and he silenced any talk of leaving the euro or on breaking away from the bloc, as other far-right parties and leaders have done in a post-Brexit universe where the option has proved far less attractive.”

The NYT also highlights its mediation work with Viktor Orbàn: with the green light for the aid package for Ukraine. “A great moment for Europe. But it was also a great moment for Meloni, who it sealed its credibility as a person capable of carrying out a influential role at the highest levels of European leaders”. In the article Meloni is presented as a leader of the “hard-right” who “can speak with the most extreme right” and it is underlined how Meloni has changed its approach on several issues, compared to the times of the opposition. He's also working in close contact with Ursula von der Leyenpresident of the European Commission, foreseeing support for the outgoing president when it comes to forming a new majority after the June elections.