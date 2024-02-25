The Ferragnez case continues to be one of the hottest topics these days. The separation between Chiara Ferragni and Fedez has shocked the whole of Italy. The digital entrepreneur remained silent for days and yesterday she returned to social media, also releasing her version of the facts. Meanwhile Fedez he found a new place, after leaving the marital home in mid-February. In the last few hours a new piece of gossip has quickly made the rounds on the web. In fact, it seems that there is a person in the life of Chiara Ferragni, and the name of emerged Tommaso Trussardi. In the last few hours the influencer's staff has broken the silence regarding the gossip concerning the entrepreneur: let's find out together what her words were.

Chiara Ferragni finds herself at the center of the media storm. Recent legal problems would have led the couple to separate. The problems of Ferragnez they would have started at least a year ago, after Sanremo Festival 2023. From that moment, there would have been moments of rapprochement which, however, did not resolve a now dramatic situation. After the accusations of aggravated fraud against Ferragni, Fedez would have distanced himself both from her and entrepreneur than as a wife.

In mid-February the Milanese rapper left the marital home and today the love story seems to be over. In these last hours, however, a possible relationship has emerged Chiara Ferragni with Thomas Trussardi, heir to the fashion empire. But, the staff of the entrepreneur quickly denied these rumors saying:

“Chiara Ferragni and Tommaso Trussardi don't even know each other, they only met once during a fashion show 5/6 years ago.”

The name of Trussardi had emerged after an episode of Afternoon 5, after one of the programme's commentators had brought several to light clues for a possible relationship. But, apparently, the relationship between Chiara Ferragni and Tommaso Trussardi, it would only be the result of rumors and gossip.

