Fire! Ana Paula Consorte She was approached by the cameras of the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program and gave a series of statements about Brunella Horna. Let us remember that the Brazilian's partner, national soccer player Paolo Guerrero, is part of the César Vallejo Club, chaired by Richard Acuña, Horna's husband. Consorte did not remain silent and gave her opinion about Brunella.

What did Ana Paula Consorte say about Brunella Horna?

In a preview of what is to come in the new edition of 'Love and fire', Ana Paula Consorte indicated that she does not want to meet Brunella Horna, ruling out starting a friendship with her. With an advanced command of Spanish, the model pointed out that Horna has lied on several occasions.

“No (I have met her), not with that girl. “She speaks many things that are not true.”, he pointed. It should be noted that the Brazilian's complete statements will be broadcast on the afternoon of this Tuesday, March 26, through the Willax Television signal.

What did Brunella Horna say about Ana Paula Consorte?

For his part, Brunella Horna She used her space as host of the entertainment magazine 'América hoy' to comment on the couple of the popular 'Predator'. These words come shortly after a note was issued in 'América hoy' about a comment that Ana Paula supported: “Don't be friends with Brunella, she will do everything for convenience,” she reads on Instagram.

“The truth is, I don't know any of the soccer players' wives, only Ivana Yturbe and Pamela López (…). I think Ana Paula was bothered that I defended 'Doña Peta', and I keep saying it: you always have to respect, whether you get along well or badly with your mother-in-law. Maybe that made him uncomfortable… “I'm very political, you know, I'm very relaxed, I don't like getting into trouble,” she said.

Does Ana Paula Consorte want her son to be a soccer player?

The model shared photographs of her penultimate son, Paolo André, taking his first steps in the Videna of the Peruvian Football Federation. She and she wrote on Instagram: “Paolo André's first steps 👣 were right on the field. (If it's a sign, the family feels ready 🤣⚽️).”

Ana Paula Consorte declared that, despite speculation, she has no problems living in Trujillo. She feels happy in the city and highlighted that the people are very friendly. She also ruled out conflicts with Paolo Guerrero's mother, 'Doña Peta'. “No, people talk a lot and don't know things. She did not have any problem outside of the 'Doña Peta' situation due to the threats. “I am happy, there (in Trujillo) the people are very kind,” declared for the 'Teledeportes' program.

