Mexico City.– The investigation initiated by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico City for the alleged illegal attempt to arrest former Governor Javier Corral on August 14 was presented to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

On this day, the head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Combating Corruption in Mexico City, Rafael Chong Flores, appeared to submit a breakdown of the investigation file to the FGR, which was integrated by the Prosecutor’s Office for the Investigation of Crimes Committed by Public Servants of the capital’s Prosecutor’s Office.

“We have initiated an investigation into the events of the 14th of this month and year into an arrest that we judge to have been an attempted illegal arrest,” said Chong Flores. “We have elements that we believe may also be within the jurisdiction of the Attorney General’s Office and we have come to give them a look at the case file, we have given them a breakdown and they will analyze it,” he added.

The possible commission of the crime is of federal jurisdiction according to its nature, so they will wait for the FGR to determine what is appropriate.

The head of the capital’s Attorney General’s Office, Ulises Lara, said on Monday that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Chihuahua, whose elements sought to arrest Corral, is not part of the collaboration agreement signed in 2012 between the former Attorney General’s Office of the Republic, the Attorney General’s Office of Military Justice, as well as the Attorney General’s Offices and Prosecutors of the entities. And that because it is a specialized organization, the mechanisms for coordination and reciprocal collaboration between the institutions that signed it are not applicable to it, in addition to the fact that it is not part of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Chihuahua, the capital official added. Regarding whether they would file a complaint against the head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua, he avoided answering. Last week, members of that agency attempted to execute an arrest warrant against Corral for the crime of embezzlement, however, the head of the FGJ-CDMX office, Ulises Lara, arrived at the restaurant where they were to prevent it.