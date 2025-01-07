

This Tuesday the round of 32 tie of the King’s Cup. Crossing in which Sevilla FC He was eliminated after losing on Saturday in the match against Almería (4-1). The round of 32 will close this Tuesday with the match Eldense – Valencia which will begin at 9:00 p.m.

Precisely the team trained by Carlos Corberan will visit the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium next Saturday (9:00 p.m.). Sevilla-Valencia will be one of the matches of the day that closes the first round of the championship in the First Division. After 18 rounds played, Valencia is in the penultimate position of the standings with 12 points.

Corberán, who made his debut as Valencia coach on Friday in the match against Real Madrid at Mestalla (1-2), commented in the press conference prior to the Copa del Rey match that “we are aware of our priority and objective as a club. But the objective of evolving in the Cup is not incompatible with the priority we have. In fact, increasing matches allows you to reach a deeper level of knowledge of the players and allows them to take minutes and continue establishing ideas and playing behaviors.

The striker is in Valencia’s squad for this Tuesday’s match against Eldense Sadiqincorporation in the winter transfer market. «He is ready to compete. He has come with the attitude that any player has to come to Valencia CF. “It is with the mentality of helping,” commented Corberán in reference to Sadiq.