The official story is so effective that it can handle everything, including logic and common sense. He has even demolished that old and beloved statement that ‘the data kills the story’. In the section on public debt, the story is based on two great dogmas. The first was well summed up by the best-managed deputy in the Chamber, the always accurate Patxi López, when he assured that it has not grown throughout President Sánchez’s mandate. The second is even more solid. He states that, furthermore, it does not matter, he is indifferent, since the public debt is never paid. The first dogma collides head-on with the data. The Public Treasury, which, as everyone knows, depends on the Ministry of Finance but is a prominent member of the fachosphere, whose main objective is to spread hoaxes, feed ‘fake’ news and throw mud left and right, ensures that the debt in circulation exceeds 1.44 trillion euros, a little below the record reached in the month of September, but 6,000 million more than at the end of 2023. What has decreased is the ratio between that amount and GDP. Thanks to growing immigration, not to increased productivity, the size of GDP has grown more than that of debt and that is why the ratio falls somewhat. But our debt continues to increase, exactly the same thing that has happened to the volume of my usually stylized and always Apollonian, mountain body this past Christmas. ‘Capisci’ Patxi? Well, but that’s okay because at this point, we can use the second dogma: The debt is not paid, so it doesn’t matter if it grows. Worse for the creditor. We have asked for the money and we have promised to return it, but what if after a careful analysis by the wise professor Pablo Iglesias we come to the conclusion that this debt is not legitimate or that we simply do not feel like returning it? Brilliant!. See? The story has just fixed the problem and has done so without having to make the slightest effort, without shedding a single drop of sweat. Standard Related News Yes The Government will increase the State’s debt issues by 5,000 million this year after part of the tax increase Bruno Pérez It will be the first time since the pandemic that the Public Treasury increases its net emissions despite the reduction in public debt and the deficit The bad thing is that the Public Treasury counterattacks and blurs the record again story. The debt is paid, yes, in comfortable terms and through the Budgets. Do you remember when there was such a nuisance? Now it faces an interest payment of about 32,000 million euros, a figure that exceeds by just over 3,000 million the figure paid for this concept in the previous year. But haven’t the interest rates we pay on debt gone down? Yes, and appreciably so, but its impact arrives late and still increases its cost instead of reducing it. To get a complete idea of ​​what this means, just remember that in the unborn 2023 Budgets the Ministry with the largest budget was that of Social Security with 35,977 million and the second largest is Defense, with 12,977 million. That is, it is a lie that the debt is not paid. It is paid, year after year, and we dedicate the second expenditure chapter of the total General Budget to it. Remember. The data, that is, the mud, comes from the Ministry. This time I’m not guilty.

