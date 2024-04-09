Mario Pincarelli, the 26 year old sentenced to 21 years in second degree for the murder of Willy Monteiro Duartewill get married on April 16th behind bars.

The future wife, a 28 year old resident in the northern area of ​​Rome, she would have fallen for him after seeing him on the news. The two apparently met only on one occasion, during a trial hearing.

Mario Pincarelli, among those accused of the murder of Willy Monteiro, will get married behind bars

As the wedding date approaches, Mario Pincarelli anxiously awaits the ruling of the Court of Cassation, which could confirm or review the conviction. The attorney general of the Ermellini requested a second trial for all the accused, since “they were aware of the consequences of their extremely violent blows”.

In a letter sent toAdnkronos, Pincarelli provided his version of events. He claims not to be guilty of Willy's murder, but to have only given him a slap while he was on the ground. Whoever did it – he continued – deserves to pay for their sins.

The disappearance of young Willy, a 21-year-old of Cape Verdean origin, has shaken the conscience of the whole of Italy. The violent beatingsor, which occurred on the night between 5 and 6 September 2020 in Piazza Oberdan, lasted just a few seconds, but was lethal, given the notable physical disparity between Willy Monteiro and the attackers. In addition to Pincarelli, the Bianchi brothers and some friends were among the group of boys guilty of hitting him with kicks and punches.

As for the identity of the mysterious woman, detailed communications are lacking. In fact, you preferred to remain anonymous, although you personally attended a hearing in the trial with Pincarelli among the accused. The Supreme Court verdict will take place in just a few days, on April 12: the final ruling will have a significant impact on the lives of everyone involved.