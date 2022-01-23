It still stings in the capital of the Turia painful defeat that was experienced against Atlético de Madrid in the last minutes of the game. The che had the three points in their pocket but they accused the lack of experience and the nerves led to improper punctual errors. What happened was not an event that was the result of chance., but of the natural soccer process that the players live, and that is that the Valencia squad that finished the game yesterday he might as well have played in an Under-23 tournament.

Because the average age of the team when the referee whistled for the end of the match was 23.5 years. A lower average than the average age of the club itself (24.2) despite the fact that it is already the second team with the youngest squad in LaLiga. The injuries and the lack of signings led to the changes that Bordalás introduced on the field of play being footballers from 17, 19 and 20 years. And, obviously, the team accused the inexperience.

Valencia played the last minutes with five players under 24 years of age.

To this is added that the Atlético squad is hardened in a thousand battles and the average age of the footballers who finished the game was 27.5 years. four years difference of middle age. An important distance and that was evidently reflected on the pitch. At the end of the match, Bordalás insisted again on the signings and on the team’s need to incorporate players with experience.

Mosquera renews until 2025

Valencia can at least say they are tying down their talented young players. His center back Cristhian Mosquera has renewed until 2025 after making his debut with the first team. The Hispanic-Colombian, as AS announced, trusts in the project that the Che team can develop and in the growth that he can have within it, for this reason he has wanted to expand his relationship. Of the filia soccer players, he is the one that Bordalás likes the most.