Ukraine will not be able to return Crimea, as well as become a member of the European Union (EU) and NATO. This opinion was expressed on Sunday, January 23, by a deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform for Life faction, Ilya Kiva.

Thus, the deputy supported the words of the former Commander-in-Chief of the German Navy, Vice Admiral Kai-Achim Schönbach. According to him, the belonging of the peninsula to Russia is “a fact” and Crimea will never return to Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin deserves respect.

“What didn’t he say? He called a spade a spade. I also think that neither the return of Crimea, nor joining NATO, nor joining the European Union is possible for Ukraine, and in general the country is on the verge of disaster and the final collapse and destruction as a state, ”Kiva wrote in the Telegram channel.

According to him, Putin really commands respect as a man and a politician.

The day before, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry demanded that the German government publicly refute Schönbach’s statements. As a result, the German Ministry of Defense expressed disagreement with the statements of the commander of the country’s Navy.

On the same day, Schönbach asked the Federal Minister of Defense to immediately relieve him of his duties as commander and inspector of the German Navy. He clarified that this step is necessary to prevent damage from his words to the German Navy, the Bundeswehr and the Federal Republic of Germany.

On January 23, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov said that the resignation of the head of the German Navy is an example of unacceptable thinking for a general or a “correct” politician from a NATO country. He noted that Schönbach went beyond the “red line”, and paid the price for this.

At the same time, on Sunday it became known that Schönbach was included in the database of the Ukrainian site “Peacemaker” for “participation in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine.”

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the region and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for joining. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of subject ownership is closed forever.