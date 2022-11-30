“The issue of vaccinations is fundamental. We need to promote vaccination, especially in frail patients”. These are the words of Maurizio di Mauro, Corporate Health Director of the Pascale Institute of Naples, on the sidelines of ‘Vaccination of the fragile adult patient in hospital’, the event organized by Motore Sanità, which took place at the Naples business centre.

“At the moment I represent the Pascale institute – underlined di Mauro – where the patients are all cancer patients, and who therefore absolutely need to protect themselves through the vaccine. We must insist not underestimating pathologies such as the flu which has an annual recurrence but always with different variables. Vaccination for other infectious pathologies should not be underestimated either, which can be counterproductive from a diagnostic point of view for patients who have fragile pathologies “.

“The fear of the vaccine – concluded di Mauro – is generalized, but it is above all up to general practitioners to give the necessary information to ensure that these people understand the importance of the vaccine.”