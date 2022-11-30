“The Region has always had prevention and the vaccination campaign in great consideration, also putting in place initiatives to integrate the hospital with the territory”. So Ugo Trama, staff manager of the General Directorate of Health of the Campania Region Health Department, on the sidelines of ‘Vaccination of the frail adult patient in hospital’, an event organized by Motore Sanità, which took place at the Naples business centre.

“Many projects have been carried out – reported Trama -. We are trying to create that axis between the territory and the hospital that can increase consent to vaccination and can also demonstrate good quality of care”.

“There is not a problem of lack of vaccines – Trama underlined – As a Region we plan at the beginning of the year to tackle the vaccination campaign. What must certainly be done is to look for a better synergy of pharmaceutical structures, hospitals and local health authorities so that then there is the correct allocation of the vaccine within the structures that will implement the vaccination campaigns”, he concluded.