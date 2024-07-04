“The mandatory vaccination” provided for by the Lorenzin law “has not led to any resultsthe best tool is information to citizens. It seems to me that there is an increase in the population of vaccine refusal. Let us also remember the lesson of Covid”. So to Adnkronos Salute the senator of the League, Claudio Borghi, who presented two amendments, (3.0.7 and 3.0.8) to the bill on waiting lists – which begins its discussion in Parliament – for “the review of the mandatory nature of vaccines” and “on the subject of consent for the feeding of the electronic health record”, respectively. The Lorenzin law provides for the obligation of some vaccinations for admission to nursery school and kindergarten.

The amendment provides for a change to the 2017 Lorenzin law, moving from “obligation” to “recommendation” for vaccines, “in consideration of the fact that the structure of vaccination obligations in our country is very extensive compared to the European and international panorama – the amendment states – and this situation conflicts with what is established by our Constitutional Charter, pursuant to the provisions of Article 32 regarding the terms of the mandatory nature of health treatments”.

On the Electronic Health Record front, “there have been objections from the Privacy Guarantor”, Borghi recalls and “in fact in many cases there is a tendency to be somewhat careless in the use of health data. It is clear that the EHR can have very positive implications but – the senator points out – there is also the aspect that many citizens feel registered and think that it is not the case to share their data in forms that are currently safe but that we have seen many times then not be so”.