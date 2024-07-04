TOGermany and Spain They will play this Friday one of the most attractive keys of the quarterfinals of the Euro 2024. It will be a clash of powers that will take place from 11 a.m. Colombian time at the Stuttgart stadium.

The German cast is measured to tell a Spain which comes amid praise for the good game displayed in the tournament by the pupils of Luis de la Fuente. The challenge is complex for both teams in a tournament that has been highly controversial due to the behaviour of fans.

Germany vs. Denmark.

Euro 2024 finale in advance

The Spaniards want to beat the host team to continue their race to win the title, which they have not won for more than a decade. After so much criticism, Spain convinced and confirmed themselves as a strong candidate for the title.

In Germany They are under the idea that if the ‘Mannschaft’ beats La Roja, the Germans will take the title. “If we beat Spain, we take the title,” said the newspaper this week. Image in one of his opinion pieces on the Euro Cup.

The text was signed by journalist Matthias Brügelmann, who expressed his conviction that “Germany or Spain, whoever wins on Friday, takes the title.”

Spain vs. Georgia

Also in the newspaper The World They echoed that the party with Spain “It could also be the final” in a competition in which the ‘Mannschaft’ plays at home and where the Spanish team has received many compliments.

Despite all the analysis that has been carried out around the match, several very viral videos have also been revealed on social networks, one of them involving an orangutan.

Orangutan makes his choice

In it 2010 World Cup The octopus Paul became famous for always choosing the team led at that time by the Spanish champion in each key to Spain. Coach Vicende del Bosque. This time it’s not a squid, it’s a mammal.

Spain vs. Georgia

A video of the orangutan appeared on social media Walkerwho predicted that Spain He was going to win the classification by choosing the bag of food on which a piece of clothing from the Iberian national team was hanging.

