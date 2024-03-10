🦅🦅🦅

They tell me that yesterday there was progress on the issue of Jonathan Rodríguez, the offer already convinces the eagles and it is a matter of the footballer and his entourage making the decision, it seems a matter of time before he leaves Coapa.

Today the Uruguayan played with the sub 23

— Julio 'Profe' Ibañez (@julioiba) March 9, 2024