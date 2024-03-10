Jonathan Rodríguez has not been part of the Club América squad in the most recent matches. This weekend, in a duel corresponding to matchday 11 of Clausura 2024, the Uruguayan striker was not considered by André Jardine even to be part of the substitutes.
'Cabecita' Rodríguez does not have any injuries and participated with the azulcremas under-23 team this weekend. What is the reason for his separation from the Águilas first team? We'll tell you then.
Jonathan Rodríguez started as a starter in the América U23 match. The coaching staff decided that the Uruguayan would play with this category so that he would stay in rhythm in what defines his situation within the club.
The South American forward has tried to force his departure from Coapa after receiving a juicy offer from the Portland Timbers of Major League Soccer (MLS). Rodríguez is looking for more minutes and in America he has gone from being a starter and key to being a replacement element in the shadow of Julián Quiñones.
The Club América board was not in favor of Rodríguez's departure because the Clausura 2024 tournament is already very advanced and they will not be able to bring someone to cover his loss.
According to information from Julio Ibáñez, a reporter for the TUDN network, there has been some progress regarding the situation of 'Cabecita' Rodríguez in the last few hours.
According to this report, the offer from the Portland Timbers has already convinced the Azulcrema board and everything indicates that the Uruguayan winger will leave the institution in the next few days.
#Jonathan #Rodríguez #play #América #sub23
Leave a Reply