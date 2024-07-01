“The fact of being able to have a vaccine in a pre-filled syringe certainly solves many logistical problems for the general practitioner and for the pharmacist himself, who can thus have more time available to be able to vaccinate the population more”. This is what Dario Castelli, secretary of the Rural Committee of Federfarma Lombardia, said about the mRNA vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) recently approved by the CHMP of the European Medicines Agency, speaking at the expert advisory panel organized in Milan by Summeet with the contribution of Moderna.