Xbox Series X Is More Powerful Than PS5 But It Doesn’t Show It: Despite superior technical specifications for the Microsoft console, there are games that run better on the Sony platform and until now it has been difficult to understand why this is the case. Digital Foundry, however, believes it has finally found an answer.

As we know, on paper the Xbox Series X is equipped with a GPU capable of expressing 12 TFLOPS of powercombined with a memory bandwidth of 560 GB/s, versus the PS5’s 10.23 TFLOPS and a bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

Important differences, which however in most cases they do not produce visible resultsespecially when techniques like dynamic resolution are used to address any performance limitations. All things considered, we’re seeing the most similarly performing console generation ever.

Digital Foundry recalled that over the years, several new features have emerged different theories to try to explain this phenomenon, such as the division of the Xbox Series X’s memory into two groups with different speeds, but according to some AAA game developers the issue is another.