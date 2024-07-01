Xbox Series X Is More Powerful Than PS5 But It Doesn’t Show It: Despite superior technical specifications for the Microsoft console, there are games that run better on the Sony platform and until now it has been difficult to understand why this is the case. Digital Foundry, however, believes it has finally found an answer.
As we know, on paper the Xbox Series X is equipped with a GPU capable of expressing 12 TFLOPS of powercombined with a memory bandwidth of 560 GB/s, versus the PS5’s 10.23 TFLOPS and a bandwidth of 448 GB/s.
Important differences, which however in most cases they do not produce visible resultsespecially when techniques like dynamic resolution are used to address any performance limitations. All things considered, we’re seeing the most similarly performing console generation ever.
Digital Foundry recalled that over the years, several new features have emerged different theories to try to explain this phenomenon, such as the division of the Xbox Series X’s memory into two groups with different speeds, but according to some AAA game developers the issue is another.
Here are the (possible) reasons
Microsoft has touted the Xbox Series X as the most powerful console ever created, and it’s important to reiterate that these are accurate claims, based on the specifications in hand: the Redmond-based company’s platform It is equipped with superior componentsbut apparently it was not enough to establish his superiority with the games.
According to some AAA developers, this phenomenon is linked to two aspects: on the one hand PS5 GPU compiler turns out to be much more efficient compared to that of Xbox and therefore allows you to make better use of the available hardware; on the other hand, the GPU itself of the Sony console has been designed differently.
Despite having significantly fewer compute units than the Xbox Series X, specifically 36 versus 52, The PlayStation 5’s graphics unit runs at a higher speed and this allows it to complete operations more quickly.
Xbox, for its part, has pushed on theDirectX 12 integration and this allowed developers to work in a very PC-like environment, which was obviously useful in the context of Microsoft’s strategy to see first parties also land on the Windows platform at the same time.
However, in fact PS5 performance does not appear to be inferior to those of the Xbox Series X, in fact in some cases the aspects we have just mentioned even produce advantages in direct comparisons.
