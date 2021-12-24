Vaccine booster four months after the second dose

The minimum booster dose booster time of the Covid vaccine has been officially reduced to four months. The circular from the Ministry of Health establishes the passage of the interval times from the current five to four months, but the effective date of the new timing will be decided by Commissioner Figliuolo “on the basis of the organizational needs of the vaccination campaign“.

Meanwhile in France the time interval between the second and third dose it was shortened to three months. A similar decision to that taken by Germany, where the German Vaccine Commission (Stiko) had previously recommended administering the third dose of the Covid vaccine six months after the second. In Italy, the Ministry of Health had initially reduced the minimum recall time from six to five months. But now it will be possible to receive the third “booster” dose after only four months from the second inoculation, to strengthen the antibody coverage also in view of the onset of the Omicron variant.