HappyAgeing – Italian Alliance for Active Aging today presented in Rome the proposals contained in the Position Paper “Adult – elderly vaccinations in the 2021/2022 season” on the occasion of the Grandparents’ Day on October 2nd. At the center of the debate is the defense of the adult-elderly not only from Covid-19 but also from influenza, pneumococcus, Herpes Zoster, whooping cough and diphtheria. Among the proposals, there was discussion of the active call for vaccination and the establishment of a national registry for all types of vaccination.