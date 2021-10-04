“We ask that there be an awareness of all adults and the elderly towards vaccination, not only against Covid but also against the flu, pneumococcus, Herpes Zoster, whooping cough and diphtheria. We also believe that the direct call is fundamental. by the bodies in charge and a national vaccination register “. This was stated by Dr. Michele Conversano, President of the Technical-Scientific Committee of HappyAgeing, on the sidelines of the Association’s II National Assembly on the subject of adult and elderly immunization held at the Frentani Congress Center in Rome.