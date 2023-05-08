President of Uzbekistan Mirziyoyev announces early presidential elections

Early presidential elections will be held in Uzbekistan. The current head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced the signing of the relevant decree. His words lead RIA News.

Earlier, on May 8, Mirziyoyev signed a constitutional law allowing early elections of the head of state by decision of the incumbent. The document entered into force from the moment of its publication. Previously, early presidential elections in Uzbekistan were allowed only if the incumbent head of the country is unable to perform his duties for three months.

The elections scheduled by Mirziyoyev will be the first after the amendments to the constitution to nullify the terms of his office. He is now in his second term as president, and after the changes come into force, he can run again for this post. The amendments also suggest that his terms of office are extended from five to seven years.

For the first time, Mirziyoyev was elected President of Uzbekistan in a snap election in December 2016. They were held three months after the death of the first head of state, Islam Karimov, who has been in office since 1989. Mirziyoyev went to a second term in 2021.