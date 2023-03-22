With the apparent drop in demand for cars, even leading to the stoppage of some factories, the price of cars in general should fall in the coming months. The analysis is by KBB Brasil, a company specialized in pricing new, semi-new and used cars.

From January to February, KBB Brasil’s Price Variation Monitor confirmed a slight variation in the prices of zero kilometer light vehicles of year and model 2023.

The variation was low: from 0.22% to 0.39% for cars with up to three years of use and from 0.42% to 0.64% for light vehicles with four to 10 years of use.

This may be a consequence of the high sales of new vehicles recorded in February, according to the survey released by the National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (Anfavea). According to the institution, there was an increase of 11% in the daily average of vehicle sales compared to January, which represented the sale of 7.2 thousand units per day.

On the other hand, zero kilometer year 2023 vehicles did not register any percentage in the price variation, which has been maintained since January, while model year 2024 vehicles had a slight increase of 0.10% in February, while in the previous month, this index recorded a small decrease of 0.13%.

With regard to electric cars, the most valued was the Renault Kwid E-Tech, which recorded a 4.90% change in the price of zero kilometers. Among used cars, the same car appreciated by 0.71%.

The KBB Brasil survey analyzed 23,622 versions of zero km, semi-new (up to three years of use) and used (from four to 10 years of use) vehicles available on the market to carry out the survey.