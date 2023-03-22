President Putin said that Russia will respond to the supply of weapons with a nuclear component to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be forced to respond to the planned supply of weapons with a nuclear component to Kyiv. This is reported RIA News.

This is how the Russian leader reacted to information about plans to supply depleted uranium shells to the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). He noted that the West, it seems, really decided to fight with Russia to the last Ukrainian.

In this regard, I would like to note that if all this happens, then Russia will be forced to react accordingly, bearing in mind that the collective West is already starting to use weapons with a nuclear component Vladimir Putin President of Russia

Plan of London

On Tuesday, March 21, British Deputy Defense Minister Annabelle Goldie said that London would transfer a batch of depleted uranium shells to Ukraine as part of a military aid package.

Along with providing a company of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, we will supply ammunition, including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium Annabelle Goldie UK Undersecretary of Defense

Projectiles with depleted uranium cores differ from conventional ones in the diameter of the warhead and initial speed – it can reach 6120 kilometers per hour or more. The high specific gravity of the core can significantly increase armor penetration. Such ammunition was used during the bombing of Yugoslavia, Operation Desert Storm and the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The use of these projectiles has nothing to do with nuclear weapons. The key danger lies in the dust emitted from the ammunition degrading over time, which, in theory, can pollute the area around or poison a person.

Moscow’s position

State Duma deputy Oleg Morozov warned Kyiv against the use of shells with depleted uranium. In his opinion, a number of Western politicians “have run out of not only brains, but also the instinct of self-preservation,” since the supply of shells with uranium to Ukraine could turn into serious consequences for Europe itself.

Do they really think that the response to the use of shells with depleted uranium will also be depleted? I think he can be quite enriched Oleg Morozov State Duma deputy

In turn, the Russian Embassy in the UK stated that the supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine leads to further destabilization of the situation and runs counter to international law.

The diplomatic mission stressed that they regard the plans of the British Ministry of Defense as a step leading to further escalation, destabilization of the situation and “postpone the prospect of finding mutually acceptable negotiation outcomes.”

According to the embassy, ​​London made a choice “in favor of causing destruction and maximum damage to the population of front-line regions,” which gives “additional cynicism” against the backdrop of the British government’s reasoning about its readiness to contribute to the “reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Another proof has been received that Ukraine for the UK is nothing more than a training ground for confrontation with our country Embassy of the Russian Federation in the UK

The diplomatic mission also warned London against “crossing another dangerous line in a maniacal desire to achieve the “defeat of Russia””.