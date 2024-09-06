In recent times, there has been a notable increase in cases of fraud complaints related to scammers posing as workers of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) with the aim of stealing personal information from applicants.

Given this situation, through a publication they made on their official X account in Spanish, From Uscis they reminded each of the migrants that carry out procedures with their services that, If you have questions, you should not expose your personal information. in the comments on networks of any publication of the entity.

This is because Scammers could access such information very easily and gain their trust in order to steal money or anything else that might be useful to them. “Do you have any questions about your immigration case? Please do not post personal information about yourself or anyone else in comments on our social media pages,” they wrote.

Do you have questions about your immigration case? Please do not post personal information about yourself or anyone else in comments on our social media pages. If you believe you are a victim of immigration fraud, learn how to report it: https://t.co/jPsVCDCUaj https://t.co/gYdR5cuqvy — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) September 6, 2024

Uscis always clarifies that The only safe way to send personal information is on the official website of the organization through each form required by the applications. If you are a victim of fraud, you can also file a complaint through the aforementioned website.

How to report fraud to Uscis?

In addition to reminding applicants about the fraud warning, USCIS also provided a link to an article on its official website that specifies how to report a scam or suspicion. Within the article, There are five links to choose from depending on the type of scam involved.and each of them explains step by step how to complete the report.

“Protecting the integrity of the immigration process is a priority for USCIS. One of the ways we protect the immigration system is by making it easier for you to report immigration fraud and abuse.” through our online fraud suspicion form”, the entity mentions.

In addition, they also clarified that Reporting fraud or suspected fraud will not affect your particular case with Uscis.and even, if you prefer, you will have the option of carrying out the procedure anonymously so that your identity is not known.