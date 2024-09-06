According to the criteria of
This is because Scammers could access such information very easily and gain their trust in order to steal money or anything else that might be useful to them. “Do you have any questions about your immigration case? Please do not post personal information about yourself or anyone else in comments on our social media pages,” they wrote.
Uscis always clarifies that The only safe way to send personal information is on the official website of the organization through each form required by the applications. If you are a victim of fraud, you can also file a complaint through the aforementioned website.
How to report fraud to Uscis?
In addition to reminding applicants about the fraud warning, USCIS also provided a link to an article on its official website that specifies how to report a scam or suspicion. Within the article, There are five links to choose from depending on the type of scam involved.and each of them explains step by step how to complete the report.
“Protecting the integrity of the immigration process is a priority for USCIS. One of the ways we protect the immigration system is by making it easier for you to report immigration fraud and abuse.” through our online fraud suspicion form”, the entity mentions.
In addition, they also clarified that Reporting fraud or suspected fraud will not affect your particular case with Uscis.and even, if you prefer, you will have the option of carrying out the procedure anonymously so that your identity is not known.
