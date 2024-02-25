TotalEnergies will continue to be the sole supplier of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship until 2028.

The renewal of the agreement with the French oil company was signed by the Automobile Club de l'Ouest and Le Mans Endurance Management, extending the previous contract which was signed in 2018.

TotalEnergies will therefore supply the world's top endurance series with its 'Excellium Racing 100', a racing fuel introduced for the first time in 2022 and produced from wine waste and residues (lees and pomace), reducing CO2 emissions by at least 65% in its life cycle.

The collaboration will continue in the wake of the “Race to 2030”, a mission that ACO has set itself to achieve zero emissions by that year and currently reducing them by 30%, exploiting TotalEnergies' expertise in the field of energy transition, offering for competitions endurance alternatives to fossil fuels, such as biofuels and hydrogen.

“I am very happy to renew our collaboration with TotalEnergies, a faithful ally that provides concrete solutions in response to environmental issues. It will help us make the Bugatti circuit a pioneer of the energy transition until 2028 and will allow us to continue to be pioneers of innovations in endurance events”, declared Pierre Fillon, President of the ACO.

“The contract covers all ACO championships and the most important races: FIA WEC, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, 24 Hours of Le Mans and Le Mans Cup. I would like to thank TotalEnergies for the trust and competence shown.”

Patrick Pouyanné, President and CEO of TotalEnergies, adds: “We are pleased to renew our partnership with ACO and LMEM, to support them in their energy transition and help them achieve net zero.”

“Motorsports, particularly endurance racing and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, are a real proving ground for TotalEnergies and a showcase for the innovative solutions the company offers its customers.”

“Biofuels have an important role in driving progress in the transportation sector by immediately reducing CO2 emissions, and we are pleased to make a 100% sustainable fuel available for ACO.”

Frédéric Lequien, CEO of LMEM, comments: “TotalEnergies has been at our side since 2018, making us pioneers with the arrival of an entirely renewable fuel and allowing us to significantly reduce the carbon footprint during our races”.

“We intend to continue our fruitful collaboration with them in the championships organized by LMEM: FIA WEC, ELMS, Asian Le Mans Series and Le Mans Cup, which all serve as open-air laboratories.”