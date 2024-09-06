The fact that obtain US citizenship It is something unique and unrepeatable for many people, and it becomes a moment that is difficult to forget for a lifetime. For this reason, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) ensures that this experience takes place in the best possible way.

This is how, in what was a very particular and special event, USCIS granted a total of 50 citizenships to people from 25 different countries on the San Diego Padres playing fieldprior to a Major League Baseball (MLB) match.

“What a day to watch the Padres play! 50 People from 25 Countries Became New U.S. Citizens Just Before MLB Game! Their journey is a testament to the American dream, joining a nation where baseball is more than a game: it is a tradition. Welcome!” the organization wrote in greeting them.

The day was very special for the new citizenswho even achieved their objective under the watchful eyes of all the spectators who were arriving at the stadium to watch the San Diego Padres game, one of the most important baseball teams in California.

The other delivery of citizenships that USCIS made in a baseball stadium

There is no doubt that baseball is one of the most popular sports in the United States, and that is why USCIS chooses sites related to this discipline to hold special events for citizenship awards, as they did, for example, also at the Minnesota Twins stadium.

On that occasion, There were 19 people who became new American citizens and they took the oath of office, also on the playing field and before a local team MLB game, which occurred on August 15.

In addition, he added that The local team ended up getting a victory and an unforgettable day was rounded off for the migrants who obtained their citizenship and fulfilled in a very special way what is known as the American dream for many people.