Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) broke a spear on Wednesday in favor of the candidate to preside over the US Lower House Kevin McCarthy, who on Tuesday made history by losing the vote three times to be elected to this position by divisions in his own match.

(In context: USA: the intense internal battle of Republicans for leadership of the House of Representatives)

“Some really good conversations took place last night and now is the time for all our great republican members of the House to vote for Kevin, seal the deal and take victory“, he pointed out through a message on the Truth Social social network.

(In addition: the US pronounces on the end of the interim government of Guaidó in Venezuela)

Republican Congressman Kevin McCarthy lost Tuesday for the third consecutive time the vote to preside over the United States House of Representatives in the 118th legislature due to a rebellion by the hard-line of his party.

With 202 votes, the leader of the Republican caucus did not achieve the 218 supports needed to replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi as the new president of the lower house, despite the fact that his party holds the parliamentary majority.

(We recommend: Jean Elizabeth Manes: the woman the US nominated as ambassador to Colombia)

“Republicans, don’t turn a great win into a giant and embarrassing loss. It’s time to celebrate, you deserve it. Kevin McCarthy will do a good job, and maybe even a great job,” added Trump, who has announced that he will run for President his party’s nomination for next year’s presidential election.

The most right-wing wing of the Republican Party, grouped in the so-called Freedom Caucus, keeps the election of the new leader of the House of Representatives blocked, which cannot start until a new “speaker” is elected, after 20 wayward Republicans not support McCarthy on Tuesday.

(Also: US and South Korea Prepare Response to North Korea’s ‘Use of Nuclear Weapon’)

It was the first time since 1923, exactly a century ago, that the Lower House failed to name its president in a first vote.

The ultraconservative congressmen make ugly McCarthy not having negotiated with them a reform of the debate rules or the names to lead the congressional committees in the new legislature.

(You can read: Immigration in Canada hits record; country seeks more workers)

The regulation does not contemplate any other alternative to continuing to repeat votes until someone achieves the necessary majority. The House of Representatives will resume voting at noon this Wednesday.

EFE