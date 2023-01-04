The Red Devils reach the third round of the FA Cup in which Frank Lampard’s Everton awaits them. Manchester United have very few chances of winning the Premier this year, so competing in the English Cup to try to win it is an obligation. This is the first round in which the Premier League clubs participate, and although there are still many clubs from the lower categories, in the match between Everton and the Red Devils there will only be one left.
The match against Everton is a great opportunity for Ten Hag to test young talents like Garnacho. The Dutch coach hopes that after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure the squad will be more committed to his idea and the comfortable Avictoria against Bournemouth is proof of this. In addition, the red devils will only have Tuanzebe out for the FA Cup match against Everton.
De Gea, Phil Jones, Lisandro Martinez, Lindelöf, Shaw; McTominay, Eriksen, van de Beek; Antony, Garnacho, Martial.
The toffees They arrive after a painful defeat in the discount against the wolves, so despite playing against a rival as complicated as Manchester United, they will dream of catching them on a bad day and eliminating them. One of Everton’s great attractions will be seeing Anthony Gordon, who despite his youth is establishing himself in Lampard’s starting eleven.
Pickford; Coleman, Coady, Tarkowski, Vinegar; Gueye, Onana, Davies; McNeil, Gordon, Cart-Lewin.
Manchester United 2-1 Everton
