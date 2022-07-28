Connecticut police reported that a woman found dead in a residence where the bodies of three children were also found is the mother of the minors and believes that she strangled them and then took her own life.

The authorities are waiting for the results of the autopsies to know precisely the causes of death and have identified the woman as Sonia Loja, 36, already

his children as Jonael Panjón, 5 years old, and his brothers Joselyn and Junior Panjón, 10

and 12, respectively.

The bodies of the three children were inside the home while that of the woman was found hanging from a gallows in a shed in the backyard of the house.

The surnames of all the dead seem to correspond to Latino people, but at the moment the origin or nationality of this family is unknown.

The police have reported that two other adults also lived in this residence who were not there at the time the bodies were found.

According to news reports, Danbury police received a call at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from a man who was distraught and crying.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the bodies.

“This is an extremely difficult time for many of our officers, especially those who had to enter” the house, the police chief said.

of Danbury, Patrick Ridenhour.

While the mayor of Connecticut, Dean Esposito, regretted what happened in a message published this Thursday on his Twitter account.

“A truly horrible event occurred yesterday in our city and we mourn the tragic loss of life,” he said.

“Our community is grieving the innocent lives that have been taken from us. We will get through this together,” he added in his message.

He also assured that mental health and counseling services will be available in the coming days through collaboration with Danbury Public Schools and

from this city.

Help will be provided to family, friends and extend to the police and firefighters involved with the case.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

