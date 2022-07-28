The designated foreign minister of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, and the foreign minister of Venezuela, Carlos Faria, meet in San Cristóbal. — (EFE)

Bogotá and Caracas, which have already agreed to advance in the reopening of the border and the recovery of commercial exchange, are heading for an imminent reestablishment of their diplomatic relations as soon as Gustavo Petro assumes the presidency of Colombia, on the 7th of August. The two countries have agreed to a “gradual normalization” that includes appointing ambassadors and consular officials after years of tensions, and will work to improve security along a long and porous border line.

This was announced by surprise this Thursday by the Foreign Minister of the government of Nicolás Maduro, Carlos Faría, and the foreign minister appointed by Petro, Álvaro Leyva, in a concise joint statement that they signed after meeting in San Cristóbal, the capital of the Venezuelan state of Táchira, bordering the department of Norte de Santander. Relations between the two countries, completely broken since 2019, have enjoyed a kind of thaw since Petro won the second round of the presidential election on June 19. Leyva also met with the governor of Táchira, Freddy Bernal, a leading figure in Chavismo. The rapprochements, in any case, have been precipitated faster than anticipated.

It took Petro just three days as president-elect to talk with Maduro and confirm that he intends to open the formal steps on a border where clandestine crossings proliferate, and which has been given over to illegality for a long time, with the notorious presence of an archipelago of illegal armed groups that include the ELN guerrillas and the FARC dissidents that have withdrawn from the peace process. The more than 2,200 kilometers of border line are porous, full of so-called trails through which all kinds of contraband have historically flowed.

In the complex diplomatic chess game, Leyva, the next Colombian foreign minister, was a key man in the negotiations to reach an agreement with the extinct FARC guerrilla, and when Petro announced his appointment he said that “it will be a Foreign Ministry for Peace” . Various observers anticipate that Venezuela is a key actor in the possible peace negotiations with the ELN, the last active guerrilla in Colombia, to which several analysts attribute a binational character, which the president-elect already intends to advance.

The successive crises between the two neighbors have only escalated during the period of Iván Duque, the main promoter of the failed “diplomatic siege” on the Chavista government of the Bolivarian Republic. The binational bridges between Táchira and Norte de Santander have been closed to the passage of vehicles since August 2015 by order of Maduro, who had previously expelled thousands of Colombians who were forced to cross the Táchira River with their belongings on their shoulders. The tension accumulated for years was unleashed in February 2019, after the Venezuelan opposition, led by Juan Guaidó, and with the unrestricted support of Duque, tried to bring food and medicine from Colombia in what Caracas described as an attempt to “ invasion”. Maduro then decided to completely break relations, while Duque describes him as a “dictator”, does not recognize his government and has repeatedly denounced that he gives shelter to both the ELN and dissidents.

In addition, the border has also been the funnel for one of the largest flows of people in the world, the diaspora of Venezuelans who have fled the political and economic crisis in their country in successive waves, pushed by hyperinflation, insecurity or shortage of food and medicine. Colombia is by far the main host country, with about 2.5 million Venezuelan citizens settled throughout its territory, according to the most recent report by Migración Colombia.

