The former Republican candidate for the House of Representatives for the state of New Mexico, Solomon Peñawas arrested Monday in the city of Albuquerque due to his relationship with the staged shootings at the homes of elected Democratic candidates.

Peña is accused of being the intellectual author of the events, as revealed by CNN.

believed to be the mastermind behind the shootings

Peña is accused of pay four men to shoot up the homes of four Democratic political figures of the State.

The first act for which he is accused occurred on December 4 at the home of Adriann Barboa, Bernalillo County Commissioner.

The second shooting, on December 8, at the house of the president of the House of Representatives Javier Martínez. The third was on December 11 at the home of Bernalillo Commissioner Debbie O’Malley at the time. The last one was on January 3 at the home of Linda López, a state senator, police revealed in a statement.

Peña himself participated in that shooting and pulled the trigger of one of the firearms used for the crime. See also Details of the health status of the great artist Madiha Hamdi

The city’s police chief, Harold Medina, told a news conference that he is “believed to be the mastermind” of the shootings. In the meantime, Peña’s campaign has not yet ruled on the matter.

According to the police, the last shooting was key to finding evidence of Peña’s involvement, since, according to the Albuquerque Police Commander, “Peña himself participated in that shooting and pulled the trigger of one of the firearms used to the crime”.

No one was injured in the shootings, as only material damage was left in the affected houses. However, the police arrested Peña on suspicion that he would be organizing and regularly participating in these events.

Police, who also raided the former candidate’s apartment, recovered evidence of firearms, surveillance video, cell phones and electronic records to connect five other people to the crimes.

SANTIAGO PINZON GIRALDO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

