On January 15, the highly anticipated series that adapts the events of the video game premiered. The Last of Us. It seems all the anticipation paid off, as its premiere was HBO’s second most-watched in a decade.

According to information from HBO itself, the series of The Last of Us it had 4.7 million viewers. These were divided between those who watched it on television and those who preferred the HBO Max service. Even so, she managed an impressive number that places her behind only House of the Dragonwhich premiered last year.

The Game of Thrones prequel achieved a staggering audience record of 9.986 million viewers upon its premiere. The second best opening place belonged to Boardwalk Empire, which premiered in 2010. Now the Joel and Ellie story has just started on the right foot with audiences.

According to HBO, the Sunday viewership typically accounts for between 20% and 40% of viewers for each episode. So maybe the number of people watching the first episode will increase as the days go by. Were you one of those who contributed to that? The Last of Us had such a big premiere?

What is The Last of Us about?

This series takes us into a post-apocalyptic world 20 years after he started an infection due to a fungus. ANDs here where we meet the protagonists Joel and Ellie. He is a smuggler who is commissioned to take Ellie with a group of militiamen, so they both venture into a dangerous journey.

Source: HBO

The video game is often brought up as one of the best ever. The series so far has proven to be quite faithful, so more people will be able to know why this story has captivated millions. Not to mention, it’s already scored very favorably with critics. Will they continue to see her every week?

