A car crashed into a crowd in Berwick, Pennsylvania during a fundraising event for the families of 10 who died in a recent fire. Seventeen people were injured. The man then escaped and killed a woman by hitting her with a hammer in nearby Nescopeck. The facts date back to 18.15 local time yesterday. The attacker, now in custody, killed the woman minutes after escaping from where she ran over the crowd. Pennsylvania police said they found the lifeless woman upon her arrival and arrested the perpetrator on the spot.