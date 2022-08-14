Ajman Civil Defense published a number of awareness guidelines to prevent accidents due to bad weather and the spread of dust amid expectations of heavy rain during the coming hours, which were prepared by the Civil Defense General Command.

The instructions of the Civil Defense ensure adherence to the specified speeds and lanes while driving, not turning on warning lights, and leaving a safe distance between vehicles, in addition to the need to ensure the safety of the windshield wipers for the safety of drivers and to avoid accidents during rain.

The Civil Defense Department called not to risk cutting off the water course by car, to follow the weather conditions from the concerned authorities in the country, to avoid going to high places, and to stay away from the places where the valleys flow and collect water.

In turn, the General Command of Civil Defense called on members of society to follow safety standards and to view the educational means that are disseminated through social networking sites and the website, with the aim of enhancing public safety procedures and spreading awareness among groups of society.

The General Command of Civil Defense directed to follow a number of preventive instructions entitled “Safety in the rain”, which are: not to leave the house or dwelling except for the utmost necessity, avoid touching metal objects, not use the phone during rain, stay away from electric poles, and avoid going to high places. Avoid standing under trees and not allowing children to play in pools.