In the Concacaf group, the Americans and Mexicans (2-0 over El Salvador) are joined by Canada, which was already qualified. The Costa Ricans, thanks to the 2-0 over the States, earn the challenge against New Zealand

Predictable verdicts, somewhat surprising results. Concacaf’s qualifying round for the World Cup respects expectations as a whole, with Mexico and the United States (venues for the 2026 edition) joining the teams already certain of a ticket for Qatar. Costa Rica closes in fourth place after the victory over the USA and will face New Zealand in the inter-zone playoffs that will be played in mid-June, to continue to hope; the other match will see Peru (who had already joined him on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday) and the winner of the play-off between the United Arab Emirates and Australia. Misstep without consequences for Canada, which already qualified for the challenge with Panama. Jamaica beat Honduras in comeback, all smooth for Mexico against El Salvador.

costa rica-usa 2-0 – An authoritative victory and armored playoffs, therefore, for Costa Rica, which suffers but has the best of the United States by capitalizing on idle balls to the maximum. Despite the advantageous ranking situation, it is the guests who push from the very first minutes. The start is quite hectic for Keylor Navas, who is immediately forced to make a sensational save on Miles Robinson’s volley without fail: the goalkeeper is good at blocking in two halves (7 ‘). Costa Rica also makes itself seen from the parts of Steffen but without creating significant dangers. The rhythms drop quite quickly and remain low for the rest of the fraction, with the two teams going to rest at 0-0. The recovery begins just like the first half, with a great intervention by Navas again on Robinson, who tries again with his head. After being rejected, the ball returns to the center of the box, Weah controls and kicks but Calderon saves on the line. The US pays for the wasted opportunities and in the 51st minute the Costa Ricans score: Vargas offs all on a corner kick from the left and signs the 1-0. Nine minutes and the doubling of the Ticos arrives, still from an inactive ball. The action is more confused, Steffen comes out badly and on the developments Contreras is ready to push into an empty net at the far post. The negative note of the evening is the injury of Keylor Navas, best in the field for detachment: in the 78th minute the goalkeeper makes an unnatural twist with his right foot making another decisive save on Pulisic and is forced to go out. See also The murder of journalist Lourdes Maldonado in Tijuana unleashes outrage

jamaica-honduras 2-1 – Flash of pride for Jamaica, which beats Honduras and closes the group in sixth place. The Jamaicans occupy the field better, the Hondurans are looking for an opportunity to restart. Yet it was the guests who took the lead, when on 18 ‘a penalty kick was awarded by the Var. Tejeda showed up from the spot and made no mistake. The goal is a shock for the national team coached by Hall, which pours forward. The push produces the desired effects: Decas foul in the area, for the referee it is still a penalty and Bailey also finds the goal from eleven meters (39 ‘). A few seconds from the end of the first half, Jamaica completes the comeback: the signing is of the former Lazio Ravel Morrison, good at taking advantage of an approximate postponement of the defense on a corner cut at the near post. At 61 ‘there seems to be an important turning point, when Green is sent off for an elbow to Lopez; the Var intervenes again and after the review the referee draws only the yellow. Jamaica ends well, Honduras lack the motivation to look for an equal: in Kingston it ends 2-1. See also Pioli: "It won't be decisive with Juve. Like Mr. Wolf? I like solving problems ..."

mexico-el salvador 2-0 – Mexico breaks the pass for the World Cup by beating El Salvador without too much difficulty. Gerardo Martino’s team wastes no time and attacks from the very first moments. Antuna is undoubtedly the most active of him: on 10 ‘he tries to surprise Gonzalez with a diagonal, but finds the goalkeeper’s response. Nothing, however, can the goalkeeper in the 17 ‘: he opposes the header of Raul Jimenez, but Antuna is the fastest of all to reiterate the ball on the net for the Mexican advantage. Guests try it with unrealistic attempts from a distance, which don’t bother Ochoa. Mexico managed the game without problems and claimed victory and qualification in the final of the first half when Jimenez converted a penalty kick in the 44th minute. The striker would also have another chance at the start of the second half, but he comes a little late on the suggestion in the center. It is the only flash until the final whistle, to report there is only the entry of Lozano in the 63rd minute. See also The Walt Disney Company requests to withdraw 5 channels from Movistar TV Peru

panama-canada 1-0 – Canada loses in Panama but was already qualified. At the beginning there is little enthusiasm for a challenge that does not offer particular ideas. The stands of the Rommel Fernandez stadium are rather empty and the home team also has a renouncing attitude. The first opportunity is in fact for the Canadians, with the conclusion of Cavallini who at 6 ‘ends a little high on the crossbar. Half an hour later Jonathan David also tries, but his shot goes off to the side. Unexpectedly, the second half opens with a goal from Panama: on the cross from the perfect left the platter of Gabriel Torres, who celebrates his 100th appearance in the national team in the best possible way (49 ‘). Canada feels the pinch and almost gets doubled by Waterman. The end is from the North Americans, who try first with Eustaquio in the 75th minute and then with David’s header in the 83rd minute that is printed on the crossbar. Not enough, but never mind: Panama wins, Canada was already at the World Cup.

March 31, 2022 (change March 31, 2022 | 07:14)

