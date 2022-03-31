Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori is holding a press conference today about the harassment: this is known from the case now

The board meeting of the Olympic Committee was delayed late Wednesday night.

Olympic Committee hold a press conference on Thursday morning about the harassment of the organization. The chairman of the Olympic Committee will be present at the event starting at 11 a.m. Jan Vapaavuori.

The board of the Olympic Committee held an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday evening to discuss the resignation of the head of the top sports unit. Mika Lehtimäki improper use in the work community and handling the case. The meeting dragged on late into the evening.

Last autumn, Lehtimäki received a warning about inappropriate behavior against women in the work community, and Yle reported on the matter last Thursday. In his resignation notice on Monday, Lehtimäki said that the warning was due to communication at night.

Yle Sports said on tuesdaythat Lehtimäki ‘s misconduct had also been associated with physical harm and that the misconduct had occurred for several years. On Wednesday, Lehtimäki, through his lawyer, denied “inappropriate physical contacts” and allegations that the parties could be affected. careers.

The actions of the management of the Olympic Committee have been criticized in the case, as Lehtimäki was elected for a further term at the beginning of March. Vapaavuori, the CEO of the Olympic Committee, was aware of the warning at the time Mikko Salonen and the Vice-Chairs Susanna Rahkamo and Sari Multalabut the other members of the Olympic Committee’s board were not informed.

TeachingOn Wednesday, the Ministry of Culture and Culture (OKM) asked the Olympic Committee to find out how inappropriate behavior has been addressed in the organization and how it will be addressed in the future.

The ministry also said it wanted clarity on how the Olympic Committee’s responsibility program would be implemented and how it would take into account a safe operating environment and gender equality.

In addition, OKM wants to know whether Community rules and practices are in line with the principles of good governance and transparency.

“We want to address these issues on the basis of the right information, not through publicity,” the ministry’s general manager said Esko Ranto said to BTI.