By Nandita Bose and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris begins a week-long trip to Africa this weekend as the United States seeks to present itself as a better partner than China, which has invested heavily in the continent over several decades.

Kamala will discuss China’s involvement in economic and technology issues in Africa that concern the United States, as well as China’s involvement in debt restructuring, senior US officials said.

One of the three countries Kamala will visit is Zambia, which was the first African country to default on its sovereign debt during the Covid-19 pandemic and is working with creditors, including China, to reach an agreement.

“We are not asking our partners in Africa to be choosers,” a senior official said, describing competition with China, although he added that the US has “real concerns about some of China’s behavior in Africa” and its business. opaque”.

Kamala Harris will be in Ghana from March 26th to 29th and then in Tanzania from March 29th to 31st. Your last stop will be in Zambia on March 31st and April 1st. She will meet with the presidents of the three countries and plans to announce investments in the public and private sectors.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, said the US vice president would discuss better ways for the international community to address the debt challenges facing Ghana and Zambia.

The White House hosted an Africa Leaders Summit in December, and President Joe Biden is expected to travel to Africa this year.

Kamala Harris has a personal connection to Zambia. Her maternal grandfather worked in the country and she visited him there as a young girl.

“The vice president is looking forward to returning to Lusaka, which is part of her family’s history and a source of pride,” said one of the officials.