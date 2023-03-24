Bandai Namco has released a video showing off Jack-8 in Tekken 8.

The hard-hitting Tekken AI returns in the upcoming fighting game with what looks like a stance ability and new voice work – and by that I mean he grunts and snarls as he smashes up his opponent.

I love Jack’s new rage art, which sees him fire a huge railgun point blank into his opponent’s face. Oh, and stick to the end for a surprise stare from Jack with the visor. Truly terrifying stuff.

The Tekken 8 character reveals are coming thick and fast, and with Jack we’re up to 11 (including Devil Jin and Devil Kazuya). Here’s the list:

Jin Kazama / Devil Jin

Jack-8

Jun Kazama

Kazuya Mishima / Devil Kazuya

King

lars alexandersson

Marshall Law

nina williams

paul phoenix

Tekken 8 comes out at some point in 2024 for PC via Steam, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.