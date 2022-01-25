US sports compact



Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey. Today among other things: A record in the NHL.







Ice hockey: Sturm with three scorer points with a clear victory for the Minnesota Wild

Nico Sturm from Augsburg helped the Minnesota Wild to a resounding victory in the NHL with three points. In the 8-2 home game against the Canadian ice hockey team, Sturm scored 4-1 on Monday evening (local time) and prepared two more goals for his team. It was the third win in a row for the Wild. The eight goals also set the team’s record, according to the AP news agency.

Ice hockey: 964th NHL use in a row: “Ironman” Yandle sets a record

With his 964th straight NHL appearance, Keith Yandle broke the all-time record in professional ice hockey. The Philadelphia Flyers’ “Ironman” has played in every game since March 26, 2009 and is now level with Doug Jarvis.

“When I saw my boys cheering for me and standing up, as well as the fans, it meant a lot to me,” said the defender. “I tried to keep my routine and not think about the game.”







In a 3-1 draw with the Dallas Stars, Eisenmann Yandle equalized Jarvis’ mark, who had been the sole leader since December 1986. On Tuesday, Yandle can outperform the now 66-year-old in the game against the New York Islanders.

Yandle has completed 1074 main round games, plus 58 playoff games. The 35-year-old has played for the Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Florida Panthers and Flyers in his NHL career since the 2006-07 season.



Apart from the record there was nothing to celebrate. With Philadelphia, Yandle conceded the twelfth bankruptcy in a row on Monday (local time).

Basketball: Suns claim seventh straight win and also win against Utah Jazz

The Phoenix Suns are still the team of the hour in the NBA and also won the home game against the Utah Jazz. The 115:109 on Monday evening (local time) was the seventh win in a row for the Western Conference leader. Devin Booker had 33 points for the Suns, Chris Paul contributed 14 assists. The Jazz, on the other hand, conceded their eighth defeat in the past ten games and continued to lose ground at the top. In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-110, keeping pace with leaders Miami Heat.

(RP/SID/dpa)