Genoa – One dead and three seriously injured. All invested in a few days on the pedestrian crossing in the center. This is why a real crackdown by the local police against unruly motorists and motorcyclists. Which do not respect pedestrian crossings. The highway code, in fact, speaks clearly.

And it requires the driver to slow down near the “zebras” when there are pedestrians nearby or have even already engaged. Until now it was possible to get away with a verbal warning, a reproach for those who were pinched not to moderate the speed. Not anymore. Because the local police will apply the highway code to the letter and will bring fines and penalties.

Zero tolerance

From this morning on the recommendation of the commander Gianluca Giurato (also, it seems, after a specific request from the mayor Marco Bucci), in fact, patrols of ad hoc agents who leave the service precisely to stop those who do not respect this rule of the highway code. Which will be made up of police officers in uniform but also and above all in civilian clothes. Ready to intervene in the event that the driver or motorcyclist jeopardizes the safety of pedestrians. Zero tolerance is the message that was sent by the command.

The crafty ones who will be pinched for not respecting the rules risk not only a fine fine of almost 200 euros, 167 to be precise as a minimum penalty (the maximum can reach up to five hundred), but also and above all the deduction of eight points from the driving license. guide.

Via eight driving license points

This rule of the highway code, in fact, has recently been made heavier precisely in light of the many accidents that occur for this cause. How should we behave then? Simply comply with the regulations and slow down when a pedestrian has started to cross the road, or is near the crossing. This rule, it should be clarified, also and above all applies to scooters. Who often venture on the pedestrian crossing in “dribbling” worthy of the Serie A champions.

Anyone driving a two-wheeled vehicle must slow down and then stop near pedestrian crossings. From the local police they hope that the number of offenders will certainly be high. And already, it is confirmed, the first fines were taken between the morning and yesterday afternoon. Others will be high in the next few days. The assessment will be made at the end of the week.

The ad hoc patrols of the local police will guard the pedestrian crossings in the hottest areas of the city and therefore of the center such as via XX Settembre, corso Buenos Aires, piazza Dante and piazza Tommaseo. But, it is specified by the command, ad hoc services will also be organized in some residential districts.

The bartender killed on the strips

Like San Fruttuoso, for example, where on the evening of January 7th Wenhan Cheng, a 22-year-old bartender of Chinese origin, was run over and killed by a motorcycle while crossing the street in via Casoni. The accident had occurred on the pedestrian crossing. And Cheng had been hit hard by the bike – a Triumph Tiger driven by a 42-year-old Genoese – that didn’t slow down as the young bartender was crossing. In addition to this, the local police documented three other serious pedestrian investments occurred between Quinto, Albaro and Carignano.

As for the accident in via Casoni, it was the third tragic fatal to have occurred on the streets of Genoa since the beginning of 2022. A very high number even compared to the already dramatic statistics of past years that prompted the local police to make to increase safety by implementing road checks.

In 2021, to make a comparison, the deaths on Genoese roads were 14. According to what emerged during the checks carried out by the local police, Genoese motorists are among the most distracted on a national level. And this with regard to the penalties for driving with a mobile phone, failure to use seat belts or priority and speeding. In short, Genoa is the national black jersey for road safety.

And also above all for this reason the commander of the local police, always attentive to this type of violations, has decided to implement a crackdown to try to limit the number of deaths or injuries on the streets of our city.