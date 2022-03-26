US sports compact



Watson denies attacks on women at Brown’s performance



Deshaun Watson was introduced to the Browns.

Photo: AP/Ron Schwane





Dusseldorf While most Europeans are asleep, the North American professional leagues are buzzing. What Happened That Night in American Football, Basketball, and Ice Hockey.







Football: Watson unveiled to the Browns

The highly controversial quarterback Deshaun Watson was introduced to the Cleveland Browns from the professional football league NFL on Friday and has rejected all allegations against him. “I know these allegations are very, very serious,” said the 26-year-old, “but I’ve never attacked a woman. I’ve never disrespected a woman.”



The star player has just escaped criminal prosecution for allegedly sexually molesting more than 20 women. The playmaker missed the entire last season as a result of the affair, and he is still facing several civil lawsuits.

Watson, who was handed over to the Browns by the Houston Texans last week, has maintained his innocence. Cleveland had hired its own investigators to get an overview of the legal affairs. Watson is expected to earn a guaranteed $230 million at his new club over the next five years.







Ice Hockey: Storm continues to triumph with the Avalanches

Nico Sturm remains on course for success with the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL. The German ice hockey professional recorded a 6: 3 (4: 1, 1: 1, 1: 1) home win over the Philadelphia Flyers with the team from Denver on Friday (local time). After moving from the Minnesota Wild to the Avalanche, it was Sturm’s third win in four games with his new team.

The Avalanche took control at the end of the first half and were already 4-1 up by the first break. With 97 points, the Avalanche remain the clear leader in the Western Conference of the North American ice hockey league, ahead of the Calgary Flames. The Flames have 86 points.



The New York Rangers dominated the Eastern Conference’s top game against the Pittsburgh Penguins and won 5-1 (3-0, 1-0, 1-1). After 4:16 minutes, the team from New York was already leading 3:0. With 87 points, the Rangers in the East are now one point behind the Penguins in fourth place.

Basketball: Kleber loses – Schröder wins



The Dallas Mavericks suffered a significant defeat in the North American basketball league NBA against a direct competitor for the playoff spots. The Texans lost 95:116 (50:61) to the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was the third consecutive away defeat for Dallas on Friday (local time).

The Mavs remain in fifth place with a record of 45-29 wins in the Western Conference, which means a direct playoff entry. The Timberwolves are within reach in seventh with a record of 43:32 wins. At Dallas, Luka Doncic just missed a so-called triple-double with double-digit values ​​in three statistical categories with 24 points, ten rebounds and eight assists. The German international Maxi Kleber scored nine points.

Dennis Schröder and the Houston Rockets scored 125:106 (66:53) against the Portland Trail Blazers. This was the Texans’ first away win after eleven consecutive defeats in a foreign arena. Schröder came off the bench and contributed 14 points to the win.







Isaiah Hartenstein lost for the fifth time in a row with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers lost 97:122 (43:64) at home against the Philadelphia 76ers. With 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, Hartenstein made a good game.

