A mother who lost everything to her ex Andrea Rossin, the man killed their children in his sleep: “He did it to punish me”

The mother of the two children killed in Mesenzana, in the province of Varese, by their father Andrea Rossinspoke with the Carabinieri.

In the woman’s opinion, her former partner made that unforgivable gesture for punish her. She had decided to leave him and she had moved to her mother’s house. But he continued to haunt her. The man suffered from psychiatric problems.

Investigators said that no violence had ever occurred before, which could have represented a alarm bell. That morning, her mother went to her ex’s house to pick up her children and take them to school. They had slept with their dad. A 13-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy.

But when he reached the apartment, he went there terrible discovery. Andrea Rossin had killed their children with a stab in the heart and then killed himself with the same weapon. The woman immediately raised the alarm to the rescuers, but no one could do anything to save their ways.

The separation had occurred from few days and there are no reports of maltreatment or stalking by the woman against Andrea Rossin.

Family members said they knew about the problems between the two and the ongoing separation, but they did not imagine that such a tragedy could ever happen. A cousin of Luanathis is the name of the mother of the two minors who after an illness was hospitalized, said:

The only truth is that Giada and Alessio are no longer there. This is the only certainty, we cannot say anything else.

The Carabinieri are investigating to try to reconstruct the dynamics of the murder. According to the first elements, it would seem that Andrea Rossin killed his two sons in sleep with a kitchen knife and then committed suicide.